By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 20:45
One adult hospitalised after shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News, Virginia
UPDATE: A statement just released by Sarah Ketchum at NNPD read: “Newport News police are on the scene of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School. No students were injured in this incident. An adult was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the adult’s injuries is unknown at this time”.
It continued: “There is no longer an active shooter. We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students. More information will be released when it is available”.
Police units are reported to be responding to a suspected shooting incident that is unfolding at Richneck Elementary School this afternoon, Friday, January 6. The educational facility located in Newport News, Virginia, caters for children aged from five to nine.
Shooting: Richneck Elementary School –https://t.co/wSie5uCl9N pic.twitter.com/jUAeMY7jhn
— Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) January 6, 2023
It is unconfirmed, but online reports claim that a member of staff has been shot. A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools informed Anne Sparaco from 13news Now @AnneSparaco that the facility was currently on lockdown.
Newport News Police Department (NNPD) units have been deployed to the location at 205 Tyner Drive.
#BREAKINGNewport News Police are responding to a shooting scene at Richneck Elementary School.Stay with @13NewsNow as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/DVlCc2visn
— Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) January 6, 2023
DEVELOPING: Confirmed shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia; police currently rushing to the scene pic.twitter.com/5Sf0EQmJuy
— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 6, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
