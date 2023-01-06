By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 4:36
At least 10 people hit by gunfire during filming of French Montana music video in Miami, Florida
A shooting incident occurred this Thursday, January 5, in Miami while a music video was being shot for Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. At least 10 people are believed to have been hit by gunfire including New Orleans rapper, Rob49. There is no word on his current condition.
French Montana’s bodyguard is said to have been hit and is reported to be in a critical condition. The rap artist was also hit but is said to be in a stable condition. Video footage uploaded onto social media shows the location outside ‘The Licking’ restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida with numerous people lying on the road.
