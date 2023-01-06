BREAKING: Soldier kills and injures colleagues in Austrian army barracks shooting

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 January 2023 • 9:44

An Austrian soldier has been shot and killed at least one colleague wounded after a soldier opened fire in army barracks in the town of Wiener Neustadt.

According to the newspaper Kurier on Friday, January 6 a soldier got into an argument with an officer.

In der Flugfeldkaserne in Wr. Neustadt wurde heute kurz vor 07.00 Uhr bei einem Schusswechsel der Wachsoldat getötet und einer weiterer Soldat verletzt. Details folgen. #Bundesheer — Michael Bauer (@Bundesheerbauer) January 6, 2023

The cause of the argument at a guard post is not known, nor are the names of the injured and deceased.

Colonel Bauer told the KURIER. “Apparently, there had already been a dispute between the guard soldier and his superior, the officer of the day.”

The guard soldier is then said to have gone on the rampage in the guardhouse where he is said to have fired shots. “He also injured the officer from the day. Whether the injury was done with a weapon is still unclear.”

The injuries suffered by the sergeant are not life-threatening, according to the army, but it is believed that he used his service pistol to shoot the soldier.

What is not clear is whether he was shot in self-defence with investigations currently underway.

The soldier who died in the Austrian army barracks shooting is a 20-year-old from Lower Austria.

