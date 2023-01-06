BREAKING: Sunak invites all union leaders for ´grown-up, honest´ talks in bid to end strikes

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is making a bid to end the strikes that have hamstrung the country, inviting all union leaders to “grown up, honest” talks. According to the Evening Standard on Friday, January 6 the leader called the urgent meeting in the hope that he can engineer a breakthrough in discussions.

The full details of the proposed talks have yet to be made clear but it is understood that he has not ruled out discussions around this year´s pay. It is also not clear whether he intends to put offers on the table of whether he intends to make unions aware of government red lines, bearing in mind his declaration earlier this week to bring inflation and government borrowing down.

He was speaking at a school visit in Battersea when he told reporters: “Yesterday the Government wrote to all union leaders inviting them in for talks on Monday.”

Pressed on the issues that would be discussed and whether pay was one of these he said: “What we have said is we want to have a grown-up, honest conversation with all union leaders about what is responsible, what is reasonable, and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay.

“I’m hopeful that those talks can be constructive and we can find a way through this.”