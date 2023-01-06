BREAKING: Sunak invites all union leaders for ´grown-up, honest´ talks in bid to end strikes Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Sunak invites all union leaders for ´grown-up, honest´ talks in bid to end strikes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 January 2023 • 12:49

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is making a bid to end the strikes that have hamstrung the country, inviting all union leaders to “grown up, honest” talks.

According to the Evening Standard on Friday, January 6 the leader called the urgent meeting in the hope that he can engineer a breakthrough in discussions.

The full details of the proposed talks have yet to be made clear but it is understood that he has not ruled out discussions around this year´s pay. It is also not clear whether he intends to put offers on the table of whether he intends to make unions aware of government red lines, bearing in mind his declaration earlier this week to bring inflation and government borrowing down.

He was speaking at a school visit in Battersea when he told reporters:  “Yesterday the Government wrote to all union leaders inviting them in for talks on Monday.”

“I’m hopeful that those talks can be constructive and we can find a way through this.”

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading