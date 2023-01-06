Camping essentials: Your guide to choosing the perfect camping chair

By Betty Henderson • 06 January 2023 • 15:57

A lower camp chair is a good option for comfort if you plan to use it while cooking.

CAMPING is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the outdoors, and what better way to feel at one with nature than sitting outdoors. Today we’re bringing you some top tips to help you choose the perfect camping chair to allow you to soak up all that your outdoor retreat has to offer.

When choosing the perfect camping chair, there are several factors to consider:

Transport method

The first thing to think about when choosing a camping chair is how you will travel during your camping trip. Lightweight stools that can strap on to the bottom of a backpack are a great option if you’re travelling without a car, but if you have a car you can afford to fit a larger chair in.

Size and height

The next thing to consider are your chair size and height preferences. Think about what you plan to use your chair for. If you want a seat while you cook, you might want a lower chair than if you plan to use it for social chatting around the campfire.

Design

There are so many different styles of camping chairs on the market, think classic camp chairs, three-legged chairs, suspended styles, or even rocking chairs! It is useful to think about your own needs and try before you buy!