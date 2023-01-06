By Anna Ellis • 06 January 2023 • 11:51

E-commerce spending in Spain exceeds €18.1B in the second quarter of 2022. Image: PopTika/Shutterstock.com.

This is a year-on-year growth of 33.1 per cent to a total €18.190B, according to the latest e-commerce data available on the CNMCData website.

The activity sectors with the highest revenue were travel agencies, with 10.2 per cent of the total turnover; followed by air transport, with 6.6 per cent, and clothing taking third place with 6.5 per cent. As regards the number of transactions, in the second quarter of 2022 more than 325 million transactions were registered, up 16.4 per cent. Restaurants lead the ranking in terms of sales (7.1 per cent).

In terms of geographical segmentation, 46.8 per cent of the revenue from the second quarter of 2022 was to Spain. The remaining 53.2 per cent corresponds to purchases originating in Spain carried out through foreign locations. The external balance (the difference between what is purchased in Spain from foreign locations and what is purchased from Spain to foreign locations) shows a deficit of €7.046B.

The turnover of transactions originating in Spain that were sent to foreign locations totalled €9.683B, up 20.9 per cent on the figure from the second quarter of the previous year. 92.3 per cent of purchases from Spain with destinations in foreign locations was sent to businesses within the EU.

Meanwhile, transactions from foreign locations to Spain have reached a turnover of €2,638M, up 106.1 per cent on the figure from the second quarter of the previous year. 61.3 per cent of purchases from foreign locations originated in countries within the EU.

