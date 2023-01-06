By Anna Ellis • 06 January 2023 • 11:39
European Commission empowered by EU Treaties to borrow from the international capital markets. Image: European Union.
It is a well-established name in debt securities markets, with a strong track record of successful bond issuances over the past 40 years. All EU-Bond issuances executed by the European Commission are denominated exclusively in euros.
The European Commission uses the proceeds of EU-Bond issuances to fund EU policy programmes. Landmark policy programmes currently funded by EU-Bonds include the NextGenerationEU recovery instrument of up to around €800 billion in current prices and the Commission’s Macro-Financial Assistance + programme for Ukraine.
EU borrowing is executed using multiple instruments, including EU-Bonds, EU-Bills, and NextGenerationEU Green Bonds.
