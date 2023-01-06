Italian Defence Minister denies Russia’s accusation that Rome supplied anti-personnel mines to Kyiv

By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 2:46

Image of Maria Zakharova. Credit: Telegram Russian MFA

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s accusation that Rome supplied anti-personnel mines to Kyiv brought a strong response from Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

In response to accusations made by Maria Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Rome supplied Kyiv with anti-personnel mines, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto issued a statement on Thursday, January 5.

Earlier in the day, Zakharova insisted that Russia cannot consider Italy as a guarantor of possible peace talks with Ukraine because of Rome’s partisan actions directed against Moscow.

“It is strange to hear offers of mediation from countries that took a very aggressive anti-Russia position from the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. It is known that Italy, along with an extensive range of weapons and military equipment, is supplying Kyiv with anti-personnel mines”, said the diplomat on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

“Italy does not produce anti-personnel mines and does not supply them to any country in the world, including Ukraine”, Italian news outlet ANSA quoted Crosetto as saying. He called the Russian Foreign Ministry’s claims unfounded.