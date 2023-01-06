Royal insiders claim Prince Harry will 'never be forgiven' for explosive revelations in his autobigraphy 'SPARE' Close
Trending:

Italian Defence Minister denies Russia’s accusation that Rome supplied anti-personnel mines to Kyiv

By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 2:46

Image of Maria Zakharova. Credit: Telegram Russian MFA

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s accusation that Rome supplied anti-personnel mines to Kyiv brought a strong response from Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

 

In response to accusations made by Maria Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Rome supplied Kyiv with anti-personnel mines, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto issued a statement on Thursday, January 5.

Earlier in the day, Zakharova insisted that Russia cannot consider Italy as a guarantor of possible peace talks with Ukraine because of Rome’s partisan actions directed against Moscow.

“It is strange to hear offers of mediation from countries that took a very aggressive anti-Russia position from the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. It is known that Italy, along with an extensive range of weapons and military equipment, is supplying Kyiv with anti-personnel mines”, said the diplomat on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

“Italy does not produce anti-personnel mines and does not supply them to any country in the world, including Ukraine”, Italian news outlet ANSA quoted Crosetto as saying. He called the Russian Foreign Ministry’s claims unfounded.

In March 2022, the Italian parliament approved a resolution on rendering assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance. Until now, five interdepartmental decrees have been formed with a list of supplied weapons, which is classified, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading