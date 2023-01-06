Pelé’s iconic classic car collection: Reflecting on the football legend’s vehicles of choice

By Betty Henderson • 06 January 2023 • 12:59

The footballer was well-known for his love of Mercedes cars and took to Instagram to share throwback snaps from the 60s and 70s.

ONE of football’s greats passed away at the end of last year, leaving the whole sports community to reflect upon an incredible legacy. But did you know that Pelé had another major passion, off the football field?

The late Brazilian football legend was also known for his love of classic cars, and today we’re looking at some of the amazing cars in his vast collection.

Volkswagen Beetle

Possibly one of the most iconic cars in his collection was a VW Beetle which was gifted to the then 18-year-old Pelé after his team’s victory in the 1958 World Cup, which was held in Sweden.

Aero Willys 2600

One of the more unusual cars in the footballer’s collection was an Aero Willys 2600. Rumour has it that Pelé was the first owner of this luxury model, again after a World Cup victory in 1962.

Mercedes-Benz 250 W114

This model from the late sixties was one of the footballer’s favourites, which he latterly shared photos of on social media.

Mercedes 280 SE W108

The footballer was a true fan of the Mercedes brand, and also owned one of these top-of-the-range models.

Mercedes-Benz 220 Limousine

In true style as one of the world’s greatest footballers, Pelé also owned a Mercedes limousine, which he usually reserved for special occasions!