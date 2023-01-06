Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions 2023

By EWN • 06 January 2023 • 10:25

Even with the current market turmoil, certain cryptocurrencies have seen a strong performance. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new project, has made waves in the market with an 805% pre-sale. Orbeon Protocol is in phase 3 of its presale.

Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) have all also seen price increases after protracted declines. Check out the forecast for the four cryptos in 2023.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is another cryptocurrency that saw significant growth during the last bull market. After beginning trading at $2.89 in August 2020, Polkadot (DOT) swiftly rose in value, reaching a high of $55.18 in November 2022 (a return on investment of about 2,000%). This respectable price performance has seen Polkadot (DOT) become a favorite for new and veteran investors alike.

Even while Polkadot (DOT)’s profits weren’t as high as Solana (SOL)’s, any astute investor who gained close to 2000% isn’t nursing their wounds. As multichain protocols rise in popularity, Polkadot (DOT) is sure to benefit further, with many Polkadot (DOT) enthusiasts doubling down on their holdings to capitalise on the positive momentum.

With the release of the Asynchronous Backing upgrade scheduled for the end of the year, Polkadot (DOT) has the potential to become a major player in the cryptocurrency market in 2023.

Solana (SOL)

Even if the previous bull season didn’t belong to Solana (SOL), the following one could well be. Solana (SOL) witnessed incredible price action after its April 2020 debut, which brought traders enormous profits. Many programmers are drawn to the Solana blockchain because of its low costs and fast transaction times.

Considering that its initial public offering price was roughly $0.77, Solana’s high price of $249.98 in November of last year represents a whopping 19,000% gain.

Even if the price of Solana has fallen to a new low of $15.02, following the trend of the cryptocurrency market, many people are still bullish about Solana (SOL) in 2023 thanks to the token’s strong fundamentals.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a cutting-edge platform that allows everyday investors unparalleled access to the venture capital industry. Usually, only accredited venture capitalists have access to this market. Equity in a business may now be purchased by the average investor for as little as one dollar thanks to the use of fractionalised equity-based NFTs.

This new technique of funding startups allows companies to mint the NFTs as a form of investment, providing access to a larger group of potential backers while also bolstering their financial stability. They don’t need to secure funding from a single VC when they can instead tap into the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.

Investors who own the project’s native ORBN token are entitled to a number of perks, including governance rights, staking bonuses, early access to financing rounds, and exclusive investment groups.

ORBN tokens are currently on sale in the third phase of the presale. Analysts forecast that ORBN will see a colossal 6000% price increase from its initial $0.004, to $0.24. As the token has already risen to $0.0362, ORBN is certainly on trajectory to achieve this feat.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is only second to Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market capitalization. Ethereum (ETH) is used to conduct decentralised transactions, store assets, and develop dApps.

Ethereum is also widely utilized to buy and sell NFTs and plays a significant role in this market. Thanks to its pioneering use of smart contracts, Ethereum has a thriving ecosystem.

Ethereum is currently trading at a decrease of 70.28 percent from a year ago. Despite this drop, Ethereum’s value has risen in the past week and has room to grow given its various applications.

Although Ethereum is on the upswing, its success is not expected to mirror that of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN.)

Find out more about the Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido