By Matthew Roscoe • 06 January 2023 • 9:31

Former Prime Minister of Dagestan run over and killed in Makhachkala, Russia. Image: MASH/Telegram

THE former Dagestan Prime Minister Magomed Abdulayev has been killed after being run over by a car in Makhachkala, the capital and largest city of the Republic of Dagestan in Russia.

Former Dagestan Prime Minister Magomed Abdulayev, 61, was killed by a car in Russia’s Makhachkala, as reported on Friday, January 5.

According to reports from Russia, the 61-year-old politician was hit by the car as he was crossing the road.

A 55-year-old driver was responsible for hitting the former Prime Minister of Dagestan, a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, along the Caspian Sea.

Russian media outlet MASH reported that Abdulayev, who did not use the pedestrian crossing to make his way across the road in Dagestan’s capital city, was rushed to the hospital.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff at the hospital, Mr Abdulayev died due to the severity of his injuries.

The former Dagestan Prime Minister is the latest Russian to have been killed in a car accident in recent months.

Last month, the former mayor of Alexandrov City in Russia’s Vladimir Region died in a car accident.

In the early hours of December 27, 2022, Gennady Simin was travelling through the Odintsovo district in Russia when his car collided with another on the Mozhaiskoye Highway.

Prior to that, the deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, died in a traffic accident back in November 2022.

On Wednesday, November 9, Kherson deputy head Kirill Stremousov was killed in a car accident near Genicheskiy.

