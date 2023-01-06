Rate that Crypto (RTC) and Gnosis (GNO) Expected to reach the moon while Solana (SOL) will struggle in 2023

By EWN • 06 January 2023 • 14:00

It has been a dismal year for the crypto market, including a prolonged crypto winter that now looks like it will be extended after FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, recently filed for bankruptcy.

The troubles are now spreading to other crypto platforms, and investors’ confidence is at an all-time low.

While it is hard to be super bullish on the industry near term with all the uncertainty, many experts believe that the top cryptocurrencies to buy and hold long in 2023 are none other than Rate That Crypto (RTC) and Gnosis (GNO). At the same time, investors have been warned to stay clear of Solana (SOL) as the token will go to zero in 2023.

Solana (SOL)

Twelve months ago today, Solana (SOL) was flying high – with presale and early buyers reaping the benefits as Solana (SOL) token prices were at their all-time high of $260 per unit.

However, 12 months to the day you read this, Solana (SOL) prices have fallen through the roof – which is now 95% down its ATH levels, quite the fall.

Rumours of the Solana (SOL) ecosystem experiencing fallout from the sensational collapse of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried make investing in the Solana (SOL) dip a very risky proposition, as many experts have warned that Solana (SOL) will be worthless in 2023.

Gnosis (GNO)

Gnosis is a decentralised prediction platform built on the Ethereum network. Through its three integrated products, the platform allows users to create, trade securely, and hold digital assets on Ethereum.

Its products allow users to make predictions and collect information about future events. The platform’s design allows developers to create a prediction market on which anyone can bet.

Events ranged from sports to financial market fluctuations, weather predictions, and political agendas.

Based on its capabilities, it becomes clear that Gnosis is a good investment. Consistent and active platform usage are the most critical aspects of the project.

The team have done an excellent job of attracting customers in the last couple of years. So it is only a matter of time before Gnosis achieves massive adoption and becomes the number one DEX in the predictive markets sector.

Rate That Crypto (RTC)

Rate That Crypto is bringing the lucrative world of P2E gaming to a new audience. The platform enables users to stake points to predict bullish or bearishness of their favourite cryptos over a certain period.

Players whose predictions are correct earn more points, while those with incorrect predictions lose their staked points. The aim is to rank up the leaderboard to earn the platform’s native token, RTC, and NFTs.

Rate That Crypto design is to be fun and educational, helping users discover and learn about various crypto projects and preparing them for real-live trading.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is launching its presale – a fantastic opportunity to get into a promising project loaded with lots of potential.

A host of investors have expressed their interest in participating in the presale, making it one of the most exciting presale events of the year. We can see why crypto experts predict Rate That Crypto (RTC) to rocket in 2023.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido