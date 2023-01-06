Royal insiders claim Prince Harry will ‘never be forgiven’ for explosive revelations in his autobigraphy ‘Spare’

By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 0:05

Image of Prince Harry. Credit: LINGTREN.COM/Shutterstock.com.

Explosive revelations in his book ‘Spare’ could mean Prince Harry will ‘never be forgiven’ claimed Royal insiders.

Explosive revelations in Prince Harry’s autobiography titled ‘SPARE’ could see him branded a traitor claimed royal insiders this evening, Thursday, January 6, in an exclusive interview with mirror.co.uk.

The Duke of Sussex’s book published by Penguin Random House was not due out until Tuesday 10 but it was somehow released onto bookshelves in Spain today. Once the error was realised, it was quickly recalled, but not before copies had been snapped up and read by members of the media.

Speaking exclusively with The Mirror, a former member of the royal household claimed Harry would ‘never be forgiven’ for some of the private things detailed in his book. One source said they believed that there could ‘never be a way back for Harry’.

They continued: “I believe he will never be forgiven. After everything he has said about privacy and intrusion, this is hard to comprehend. His words are so vicious and targeted. I don’t doubt he still loves his father and his brother but it’s impossible to see how he won’t come to bitterly regret his decision to do this”.

“He knows he will be labelled a traitor, by crossing a red line so many times, his father, his brother, the Princess of Wales, and Camilla, it’s utterly extraordinary”, they added.

Harry sensationally detailed an argument between him and William that ended with him on the floor after his old brother attacked him after a heated discussion about Meghan.

William is accused in the book of calling Meghan ‘rude’ and of pointing his finger in her face. That apparently occurred after Meghan suggested Kate had a ‘baby brain’ due to her hormones while pregnant with Prince Louis.

Speaking of his father, King Charles, Harry claimed that he begged his two sons to make peace after Prince Philip passed away. He went on to describe his father as sounding ‘like an old man’.

Harry also claimed to have lost his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub, and that he tried cocaine when he was 17. He also wrote about killing 25 Taliban fighters when he served in Afghanistan.

Another part of his book addresses Camilla and how both he and William begged their father not to marry her. Harry wrote that he feared she would become their ‘wicked stepmother’, as he had read in fairytales.

___________________________________________________________

