By Matthew Roscoe • 06 January 2023 • 9:59

Russia reportedly advancing towards Ukraine's Soledar after allegedly capturing Bakhmutske. Image: Kosmogenez/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Russian reports on Friday, January 6, Russia’s troops were able to advance towards the centre of Ukraine’s Soledar after allegedly capturing Bakhmutske.

Claims made by WarGonzo, run by recently injured Semen Pegov, suggested that the Russian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic was able to advance towards the centre of Soledar in Ukraine’s Bakhmut Region following the capture of Bakhmutske after breaking through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces overnight.

“In the course of heavy offensive operations, Russian forces comprising the Wagner PMC, the 58th Army and units of the 2nd DNR AK stormed the key settlement of Bakhmutskoye and, developing the initiative, broke through to the centre of Soledar,” Pegov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pegov, who was recently awarded the Order of Courage by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “courage and selflessness”, later added: “Operational sources of the @wargonzo project report that at the moment the Russian Army has taken full control of the residential area from Kosmonautov Street to Telman Street, as well as half of the central Oktyabrskaya Street.

“The enemy is retreating to the north of the city to the strongholds in the area of Yurchina Gora.”

The news outlet said that “the main objective of the Russian troops at the moment is to cut off the supply route of the AFU grouping in Soledar, close off the remaining enemy units without supplies and finally destroy them.”

Following the news, prominent war tracker @wartranslated wrote on Twitter: “There are multiple reports from the Russian side claiming advances of the Russian forces in Soledar after allegedly capturing Bakhmutske last night.

“They claim the Ukrainian forces are falling back to the north of the city.

“Importantly, no evidence so far, only words.”

