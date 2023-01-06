Russia´s Medvedev claims Ukraine rejected the “hand of Christian mercy”

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 January 2023 • 10:16

Christmas in Russia - Image Tatian Zinchenko / Shutterstock.com

Refusing the Christmas truce proposed by Moscow is according to the Deputy Head of the country’s Security Council “rejecting the hand of Christian mercy.”

In a bizarre statement and disingenuous statement on Friday, January 6 Medvedev made the claim despite Russia having refused a similar proposal from Ukraine for a ceasefire on December 24 and 26.

In the statement reported by Russian News Agency TASS, Medvedev said: “The hand of Christian mercy was extended to Ukrainians for the great holiday. Their leaders rejected it.

I think most of our servicemen taking part in the SVO calmly exhaled when they heard the refusal <… > to cease fire at Christmas. Less problems and cunning.”

Making his dislike of Ukrainians known he said he felt sorry for those who had lost the opportunity to go to church, saying “Pigs have no faith and no innate sense of gratitude. They understand only brute force.”

He continued saying that this is the basis of the “training” of Kiev by the West – and it will continue.

The Kremlin´s press service had reported Russian President Vladimir Putin telling his Defence Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu to implement a ceasefire. That proposal was rejected by Ukraine, with the two countries celebrating Christmas as different times.

The statement by Medvedev who said Ukraine rejected the “hand of Christian mercy” gives real insight into the divide between the two nations and just how much Russia´s hatred of Ukrainians or Khokhols is driving the war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.