By Anna Ellis • 06 January 2023 • 11:30

Santander ranks among the world’s most sustainable banks in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2022. Image: Krisana Antharith/Shutterstock.com.

The bank also ranks among the top three in Europe.

The bank scored 83 points out of 100, placing it in the 98th percentile of all banks reviewed.

Santander has been featured on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past 22 years.

The bank scored well in every category: economic (86), environmental (76) and social (83). It also highlighted areas where the bank has improved, such as financial inclusion, environmental and social reporting, climate strategy, privacy protection and customer relationship management.

The group ended the first half of the year as the world’s leader in renewable energy finance, with over €2.4B in 33 funding transactions and a worldwide market share of 6.4 per cent, according to Infralogic’s ranking. In the past decade, Santander has been a leading bank in renewable energy finance, ranking among the top three in the world in the number of transactions and the top five in funding volume.

In supporting the fight against climate change and the green transition, Santander continues to make progress on its goal to reach net zero carbon emissions group-wide by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. In 2022, Santander outlined three new interim targets to decarbonize its portfolios by 2030: a 29 per cent reduction in absolute emissions financed in the energy sector; a 33 per cent reduction in emissions intensity in the aviation sector; and a 32 per cent reduction in emissions intensity in the steel sector.

