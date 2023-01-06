The most popular new cars in Spain during 2022

By Betty Henderson • 06 January 2023 • 13:23

Petrol cars remain a top choice for car buyers in Spain, with the Seat Arona selling more units than any other model in 2022

THE last year was a rather difficult year for the entire European motoring market, with only one large market reporting an increase in vehicles sold, Germany. But what does the picture look like for the Spanish market?

Today we’re taking a look at the most popular car models sold in Spain during 2022, by category.

Electric cars

The Tesla Model 3 was the most popular new car in the electric market during the last year. Elon Musk’s brand sold 2,676 units of its Model 3, and also hit third place in the standings with its Model Y, making it the most popular brand of electric cars sold this year.

Plug-in hybrids

Plug-in hybrid vehicle sales increased by ten per cent last year in Spain, and the top vehicle sold was a slight surprise. The most popular plug-in hybrid was the Peugeot 3008 which sold 2,738 units.

Hybrids

After petrol cars, hybrids were the most popular new cars in the Spanish market, signalling a commitment to cutting emissions. The Toyota Corolla topped sales charts most months with a total of 16,998 units sold.

Petrol cars

Petrol vehicles remain the most popular choice in the Spanish market, thanks to their cheaper price tags and practicality. Last year’s most popular diesel car was the Seat Arona, which sold 17,335 vehicles.