Ukrainian President Zelenskyy rejects Putin’s Christmas ceasefire proposal

Vladimir Putin’s proposal of a Christmas ceasefire was rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In his daily address to the nation on Thursday, January 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that there were new covert steps of aggression behind the instructions of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to call a ceasefire.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin instructed his defence minister Sergei Shoigu to call a ceasefire in celebration of the Russian Orthodox Christmas. This was to be in place from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 according to the Kremlin, reported TASS.

In response to the Russian leader, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that Kyiv would not support the truce proposed by Moscow.



Posting on his official Telegram channel, Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Russian, said: “Today was another active diplomatic day – four more leaders of partner states were fully informed about Ukraine’s defence needs and the nearest plans of the terrorist state”.

“Russia will not be able to conceal in silence its preparations for a new wave of aggression against Ukraine and the whole of Europe. The world will know in all detail how and when the aggressor is preparing a new escalation in this war. And every new mobilisation step of Russia will be known to the world even before Russia makes it. We will ensure this”.

“We strengthen the defence of Ukraine every day. I always discuss two things with all leaders – more defence support for our state, that is, more weapons for our army, and more protection for all Ukrainians – protection on the ground, in the sky, and at sea”.

“Today I would like to express separate gratitude to President Biden and Chancellor Scholz for the decision to strengthen our defence, a very important decision. We will have another Patriot battery and powerful armoured vehicles – this is truly a great victory for our country”.

“I thank everyone who helps our people defend freedom!

I thank everyone who fights and works to defeat terrorists!

Glory to our strong people!

Glory to Ukraine!”.

