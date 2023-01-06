By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 17:45

Unconfirmed reports of Carterville, Williamson County suspect located with self-inflicted gunshot wounds

Multiple schools in Williamson County, Illinois, have had their lockdown lifted after unconfirmed reports of the suspect being located with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

UPDATE: Friday, January 6, at 5:05pm

According to an update on Facebook from WFCN News in Illinois, Carterville police officers have reportedly located the suspect involved in this morning’s shooting incident. The news outlet reported the police as stating the shooting was an act of domestic violence only against one person.

No further information has been released but in the message board on the channel’s page various users, presumably residents, claimed to have heard that the suspect had been located with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. This is unconfirmed by the police though at the moment.

Multiple schools in Williamson County, Illinois, have been placed on lockdown this morning, Friday, January 6, after an active shooter alert was issued. According to online reports, a person of interest is being searched for by Carterville police, with the educational facilities locked down as a precaution.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous by the police and is reported to be driving a blue-coloured Kia vehicle from 2016. Its number plate is AV20202. Members of the public have been warned not to approach the driver but to call 911 instead.

Carterville police are searching for a person of interest in an attempted homicide, WFCN reports. According to their latest update, the person — who's considered armed and dangerous — is driving a blue 2016 Kia with Illinois plate AV20202. — WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) January 6, 2023

Carterville police currently have the town’s crossroads secured at this moment as their investigation into a suspected continues. The suspect is apparently wanted for attempted murder, as reported by wpsdlocal6.com on its official Facebook page.

One Facebook user, clearly a resident of Carterville, wrote: “Holy moly….I tried to go to my chiropractor appointment just now in Carterville and police everywhere and not letting anyone thru”.

He continued: “Apparently someone got shot and perp is NOT in custody and considered armed and dangerous! This happened in the parking lot of where I was going! I was running late! Thank you Jesus for your protection but I pray for those involved”.

Another person posted on Facebook: “Y’all know there’s an active shooter in Carterville right now shot his wife 3 times. Until he’s caught my daughter’s daycare is on lockdown”.

___________________________________________________________

