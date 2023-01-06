WATCH: Residents of villages around Bakhmut use Putin´s ceasefire to flee

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 January 2023 • 13:09

Bakhmut evacuation - TYPXA News

Ukrainian soldiers have begun to evacuate residents of Bakhmut following reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants control of the area’s salt mines.

According to Typxa News on Friday, January 6 Ukraine is using the unilaterally declared Russian ceasefire to evacuate residents from villages in the area, many of which have suffered huge damage.

Among those being evacuated the elderly and the infirm, with soldiers removing what belongings can be taken along with their pets.

Russia´s indiscriminate bombing and close contact fighting have decimated many of the villages in the area, however, many have been unable to leave with nowhere to go and no one to help them evacuate local areas around Bakhmut.

