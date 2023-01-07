Bailey´s a great tipple but lethal for your drains

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 11:32

Baileys - Image Erhan Inga / Shutterstock.com

A warning has been issued that the popular Christmas tipple Bailey´s is lethal for your drains and should be thrown away when out of date rather than washed down the drain.

The warning on Saturday, January 7 comes from Southern Water who said that the obvious thing to do with out-of-date Bailey´s is to wash it down the sink and recycle the bottle.

But Alex Saunders, head of Southern Water’s wastewater network in the UK, told the Mirror: “Something like Baileys, which has a cream content could add to problems.

“No one likes a nasty surprise over the festive season and a blocked drain is no different.”

Kevin Began, Director Blockbuster Drainage explains. “Baileys will collate in the ‘U’ bend under the sink due to its thick consistency and prevent liquid from passing through to the external drainage.

“It can also cause it to set in the small bore pipework and cause blockages.”

He continued by saying that Baileys is not unlike fatty substances that should never be disposed of down the drain including hot cooking fat, oils and sauces.

All of these he said will damage the pipes and in the long cause blockages, it not in your own home in the pipes that connect you to the wastewater system.

Began suggests that these liquids should be disposed of either in facilities provided at recycling sites or put into a sealable container and added to the general waste.

Jamie Woodhall, UK Technical and Innovations Manager at Rentokil Specialist Hygiene asid: “”Flushing unsuitable products down domestic or commercial drains can lead to expensive drain blockages and overflowing sinks as well as increasing the risk of contamination since grease sludge can harbour pathogenic bacteria.

“Top culprits for blocking drains in homes and commercial spaces are products that contain grease, fats and oil; expanding foods such as rice and pasta; flour; coffee grounds; and paint.”

He finished by saying that Bailey´s is lethal for your drains as are other non-water-based products and pouring these down the sink could leave you with an expensive bill.

