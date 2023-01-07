BREAKING: Explosion in gas pipeline in Lutohin region of Lugansk

By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 18:51
Image of gas pipeline explosion in Luhansk region.
Credit: [email protected]
An explosion occurred this afternoon, Saturday, January 7, in a gas pipeline located in the Lutohin region of the Russian-occupied Lugansk People’s Republic. According to the TASS news agency, around 11,000 people have been left without a gas supply as a consequence.
The incident was reported by the state enterprise ‘Luganskgaz’ on its official Telegram channel. It wrote: “On the evening of January 7, in the city of Lutugin, an explosion occurred on the main gas pipeline with further ignition”.
It continued: “At the moment, specialists from the State Unitary Enterprise Luganskgaz, headed by the management of the enterprise, are present at the scene of the incident. Work is underway to extinguish the fire. About 11,000 subscribers are temporarily without a gas supply in the Lutuginsky district”.
No timeframe for the expected restoration of the gas supply has been reported by the company yet. The administration of Lutugino and the Lutuginsky district, citing the Luganskgaz enterprise, reported that the gas supply to the area was suspended due to an accident on the gas pipeline.
A message posted on the website of the administration of Lutugin and the Lutugin district read: “On January 7, an accident occurred on a high-pressure gas pipeline in the area of the Lutuginsky dachas”.
“In connection with the accident, the supply of natural gas was stopped in the cities of Lutugino, Belorechensky, Georgievka, Lenina, Uspenka, Vrubovsky, Chelyuskinets, along with the village of Lesnoy, as well as on Znamenka Street and in the village of Roskoshnoye”, it added.
❗️The Lugansk oil base now#Ukraine #Russia #Kyiv #Odessa #Kharkiv #TPYXA #TPYXAEnglish pic.twitter.com/55oxBUcNeK
— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) March 7, 2022
🔥‼️Powerful explosion on main pipeline in Lugansk region
An explosion occurred on the main gas pipeline in the city of Lutugino, controlled by the "LNR". About 11 thousand people were left without gas, TASS reports.#Luhansk #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/C7X5gNvMwU
— @PStyleOne1 also [email protected] (@PStyle0ne1) January 7, 2023
