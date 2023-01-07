BREAKING: Five dead and 22 injured as driver loses control of bus

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 11:11

An intercity bus travelling from the city of Silvan in Turkey has overturned after the driver lost control killing five people dead and leaving 22 injured.

According to the news site El Confidencial on Saturday, January 7 the bus was travelling along the Silvan Highway when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said emergency services were quickly on the scene and transferred the injured to hospitals in the district, where they are receiving treatment.

Two of the victims are believed to be critical with five others having been pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested the driver, his co-pilot and his assistant but have not said what they are being charged with. The bus is believed to have been chartered but information on whom and who was on the bus at the time has yet to be released.

The accident, which has left five dead and 22 injured also resulted in the closure of the road whilst medic crews dealt with the victims and police conducted their investigations.

