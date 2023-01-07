BREAKING: Five dead and 22 injured as driver loses control of bus

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 11:11
According to the news site El Confidencial on Saturday, January 7 the bus was travelling along the Silvan Highway when the incident occurred.
Eyewitnesses said emergency services were quickly on the scene and transferred the injured to hospitals in the district, where they are receiving treatment.
Two of the victims are believed to be critical with five others having been pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have arrested the driver, his co-pilot and his assistant but have not said what they are being charged with. The bus is believed to have been chartered but information on whom and who was on the bus at the time has yet to be released.
The accident, which has left five dead and 22 injured also resulted in the closure of the road whilst medic crews dealt with the victims and police conducted their investigations.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
