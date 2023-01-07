EXPLAINER: Want to know what information Spain´s government holds on you?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 15:22

Government information - Image Golden Dayz / Shutterstock.com

A new website has been launched that allows residents in Spain to access all the information that the government holds.

According to a post by Moncloa on Saturday, January 7 the new website, carpetaciudadana.gob.es also provides access to all departments within the administration.

¿Sabías que puedes consultar a golpe de clic tus datos personales, informarte sobre expedientes en tramitación y notificaciones pendientes? La app Mi #CarpetaCiudadana se actualiza con las mejoras planteadas por usuarios. Tienes toda la información en: https://t.co/JPXa6fjmd7 pic.twitter.com/uQubLZ8nTn — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) January 7, 2023

Users of the site can check their information, carry out procedures and submit requests. Access is also made available to ongoing consultations, pending notifications, notices and alerts.

To access the site and your information you will need a @Clave pin, which you can now also obtain through a video call. To find out more you can:

Visit the [email protected] Information portal.

Information portal. Call 060.

Or leave a message at Inbox.

Information can be obtained in any of the following areas

If you have studied in Spain you will also be able to access all your nationally registered qualifications through the site.

Importantly the site contains not only national information but also information held by the Autonomous Communities.

The new site brings together all the information the government and the Autonomous Communities hold on you, making contact with the government a whole lot easier. There is even a very useful FAQ and a chatbot to help direct you.

