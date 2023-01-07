Here’s why HedgeUp (HDUP) and Polygon (MATIC) could make you rich beyond your wildest dreams

By EWN • 07 January 2023 • 10:00

Individuals looking for ways to coin money should invest in HedgeUp and Polygon, two of the most promising cryptocurrencies in today’s world.

Every investor dreams of hitting the jackpot. While some of them strive very hard for it, others randomly pick up an asset to test their luck. Nonetheless, the investment almost turns out to be futile. Investors looking for enduring, high-yielding, and low-risk investments should heed what the experts say. Following the advice of professionals nearly always helps one attain the desired and safe investment. Experts in the crypto sector suggest that capitalists seeking to go big should invest in HedgeUp and Polygon, two superlative cryptocurrencies that might explode in the forthcoming times.

A good look at HedgeUp and Polygon:

HedgeUp, a pre-eminent cryptocurrency firm, has laid down the groundwork for an alternative investment market within the crypto sphere. HedgeUp’s alternative platform allows investors to purchase non-traditional assets like wine, diamonds, gold, aviation, fine art, and luxury watches. These assets offer convincing outturns, are unsusceptible to fluctuations, and carry negligible risk. The firm aspires to spread awareness related to alternate assets among ordinary investors.

Polygon is a leading cryptocurrency firm that acts as a bridge between Ethereum-based projects. Matic is an ERC token that serves as the governing token of the Polygon. The firm permits the swift processing of transactions. A consensus mechanism (that tick-marks the confirmation of the transaction) allows Polygon to process a single block in just 2.1 seconds. The firm has also pledged nearly $100 million for numerous projects, thereby promoting transactions to Web 3.0.

HedgeUp; A great source of passive income for Investors:

HedgeUp not only maximizes the profit for its investors but also offers alluring sources of residual income. Through the purchase of its ‘basket’ product (collection of various asset classes), individuals can secure an annual return of 28-36%. Users can also stake their HDUP tokens and earn great staking rewards.

The firm stimulates the growth of NFTs and digital art by imposing a small fee on all NFT transactions. It permits traders to sell and purchase all digital assets on its NFT marketplace. HedgeUp has also become popular among small-scale investors allowing them to buy small fragments of NFTs. They can now invest as low as $1 in digital collectibles.

All purchases of the HDUP tokens remain devoid of any kind of tax. The firm charges a minimal transaction fee of 5% on all sales.

Earning opportunities offered by Polygon:

MATIC has seen exponential growth over the past few years. In May 2019, the token was being transacted at $0.003. Over time, Polygon, through its innovative features and enticing projects, was able to allure an influx of investors. Within two years, the token grew almost 900 times and attained a peak of $2.83. The massive price hike, and a 20% interest rate, helped many investors become rich in no time.

Conclusion:

Investors seeking great returns on their investment should opt for HedgeUp (HDUP) and Polygon (MATIC).

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido