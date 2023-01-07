Looking to Diversify your Portfolio? Experts Recommend BNB and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 07 January 2023 • 10:30

If you are interested in diversifying your portfolio in 2023, you may need to look closely at Binance Coin (BNB) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The two tokens have already started showing bullish movements as we enter the New Year.

BNB has been rising sharply lately from a year-long low. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in phase 3 of its presale which is predicted to rise by 6000% from its initial price of $0.004 to $0.24.

Let’s look at each of the two coins to see why they are a great pick for your 2023 portfolio.

Binance (BNB) Showing Bullish Signs

One of the few good things for cryptocurrencies that came in 2022 is Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

Following the acquisition, several tokens including BNB saw price spikes after a long crypto winter. BNB was directly involved in the Twitter acquisition, contributing over $500 million to the deal.

Binance (BNB) is also working with Elon Musk to eliminate the use of bots on Twitter using blockchain technology. The collaboration has been received with great optimism by holders of the BNB token and has made for increased popularity of the token.

Binance (BNB) has also been adding more projects to its platform including Binance Oracle, which offers safe and reliable on-chain data. Keep in mind that Binance is the first blockchain project with over 200 million unique addresses besides having the most active users.

If you are looking for a crypto project with many real-world use cases and therefore great growth potential, then Binance (BNB) is a good option.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Still Surging in Presale

If you are an investor with a keen eye for the most promising projects then you may have noticed Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new decentralised investment platform changing the crowdfunding and venture capital industries.

Based on the performance of the Orbeon Protocol presale, experts are predicting 6000% growth of the ORBN token by the time the presale ends.

Orbeon Protocol is a one-of-a-kind innovation that uses equity-backed, fractionalized NFTs to help investors buy into newly vetted companies and startups reach a wide pool of investors when they want to raise capital. This allows the regular investor to get into early-stage ventures for as low as a dollar.

Security is another thing that attracts investors to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The platform features a “Fill or Kill” mechanism that ensures all the funds are returned to investors if the business does not attain its funding goal within the given time.

Holders of the ORBN token also enjoy several benefits such as voting rights, platform governance, staking rewards, unique discounts on the platform, and access to an exclusive Winners Circle and other exclusive investment groups.

Experts predict that by the end of the presale, the token’s price will have increased by 6000%, from the initial price of $0.004 to $0.24. Having already risen to $0.0361, ORBN is certainly on track for monumental success.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

