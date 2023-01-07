Naked Gun and Terminator actor dies aged 81

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 7:30
Linda Hamilton and Earl Boen in Terminator - Image Terminator
The death of the actor, who has more than 290 acting credits to his name, was announced by TMZ on Saturday, January 7 after speaking with an unnamed family member.
According to the family spokesperson Boen passed away in Hawaii but no further details were provided.
A prolific actor, Boen was best known for his Terminator roles where he played criminal psychologist Dr Peter Silberman. But he also appeared in many other blockbusters including Judgement Day, Justice Leaguer, Star Trek and Naked Gun.
A popular voice artist he appeared in series and movies as diverse as Toy Story, Spider-man, Pinky and the Brain and as the narrator for the World of Warcraft series.
The Naked Gun and Terminator actor Boen is survived by his second wife Cathy, his first died from cancer, his stepdaughter Ruby, and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin.
