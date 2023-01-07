One dead, 16 injured, after HORROR CRASH involving two subway trains in Mexico City

UPDATE: Six-year-old detained for shooting teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia Close
By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 22:12

A horrendous crash between two subway trains in Mexico City left one woman dead and another 16 passengers injured.

 

A horrendous incident involving two subway trains in Mexico City this morning, Saturday, January 7, left one young female dead and another 16 passengers injured. The two trains crashed while travelling on the system’s Line 3, between the stations of Potrero and La Raza.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the city’s mayor, confirmed the accident. Posting on her official Twitter account, she wrote: “There was a crash between trains on Metro Line 3, emergency services on site. The Secretaries of Government, Citizen Security, Comprehensive Risk Management, and the Director of the Metro are arriving at the scene. I’m reporting and on my way. Soon more information”.

She then tweeted from the scene: “Information at the moment: 16 people were transferred to hospitals; Of the 4 people trapped on the train, 3 have already been rescued, one remains to be rescued. So far, one unfortunate death has been reported. I am in transfer to the place, I keep reporting”.

“I regret the accident in the Mexico City Metro. According to what they inform me, unfortunately, one person lost his life and there are several injured. My condolences and my solidarity”, tweeted the government representative, Andres Manuel.

Omar Garcia, the head of security for Mexico City confirmed the death of one passenger. He emphasised that those being treated did not appear to have suffered bad injuries. Four passengers had to be freed from the wreckage by the emergency services he told local media outlets. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the city’s authorities.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

