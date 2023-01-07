One dead, 16 injured, after HORROR CRASH involving two subway trains in Mexico City

By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 22:12

A horrendous crash between two subway trains in Mexico City left one woman dead and another 16 passengers injured.

A horrendous incident involving two subway trains in Mexico City this morning, Saturday, January 7, left one young female dead and another 16 passengers injured. The two trains crashed while travelling on the system’s Line 3, between the stations of Potrero and La Raza.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the city’s mayor, confirmed the accident. Posting on her official Twitter account, she wrote: “There was a crash between trains on Metro Line 3, emergency services on site. The Secretaries of Government, Citizen Security, Comprehensive Risk Management, and the Director of the Metro are arriving at the scene. I’m reporting and on my way. Soon more information”.

Se registró un choque entre trenes en la Línea 3 del Metro, servicios de emergencia en el sitio. Los secretarios de Gobierno, de Seguridad Ciudadadana, de Gestión Integral de Riesgos, y el Dir. del Metro arribando al lugar. Estoy informando y en camino. En breve más información. — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) January 7, 2023

She then tweeted from the scene: “Information at the moment: 16 people were transferred to hospitals; Of the 4 people trapped on the train, 3 have already been rescued, one remains to be rescued. So far, one unfortunate death has been reported. I am in transfer to the place, I keep reporting”.

La información al momento: 16 personas fueron trasladadas a hospitales; de las 4 personas atrapadas en el tren, ya se rescataron a 3, falta una por rescatar. Hasta el momento se reporta un lamentable fallecimiento. Me encuentro en traslado al lugar, sigo informando. — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) January 7, 2023

“I regret the accident in the Mexico City Metro. According to what they inform me, unfortunately, one person lost his life and there are several injured. My condolences and my solidarity”, tweeted the government representative, Andres Manuel.

Lamento el accidente en el Metro de la Ciudad de México. Según me informan, desgraciadamente perdió la vida una persona y hay varios heridos. Mis condolencias y mi solidaridad. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 7, 2023

Omar Garcia, the head of security for Mexico City confirmed the death of one passenger. He emphasised that those being treated did not appear to have suffered bad injuries. Four passengers had to be freed from the wreckage by the emergency services he told local media outlets. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the city’s authorities.

1 muerto oficial por choque de trenes en la línea 3 del @MetroCDMX , 3 más que aún no se reportan ESTO NO PUEDE SEGUIR PASANDO !!! Estos pudimos ser tú o yo o cualquiera de tu familia un sábado normal q ibas en el metro 🤬 y todo por fallas técnicas o humanas!!!! INACEPTABLE pic.twitter.com/kDhSijTCSx — Ana J Villagrán (@AnaJVillagran) January 7, 2023

