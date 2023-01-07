Police search resumes at landfill for missing 11-year-old

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 14:54

Angel - Image National Police

The National Police in Madrid are continuing to search a landfill in Toledo near Madrid for an 11-year-old boy who went missing on December 15.

According to Telecinco on Saturday, January 7 police began searching the site after they found the body of his 17-year-old causing whose body was found at the site.

The police are said to have thoroughly searched around 20 per cent of the landfill which is roughly the size of a football field and contains in the region of 10,000 tonnes of waste. Sniffer dogs are working with the police, members of the Operational Group of Technical Interventions (GOIT) and agents of the Scientific Police to try and find the boy´s body.

Fernando, Angel´s cousin, was found lifeless in the landfill site on December 27 since when the police have been searching for the missing youngster.