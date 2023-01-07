Police search resumes at landfill for missing 11-year-old

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 January 2023 • 14:54
Angel - Image National Police
According to Telecinco on Saturday, January 7 police began searching the site after they found the body of his 17-year-old causing whose body was found at the site.
The police are said to have thoroughly searched around 20 per cent of the landfill which is roughly the size of a football field and contains in the region of 10,000 tonnes of waste. Sniffer dogs are working with the police, members of the Operational Group of Technical Interventions (GOIT) and agents of the Scientific Police to try and find the boy´s body.
Fernando, Angel´s cousin, was found lifeless in the landfill site on December 27 since when the police have been searching for the missing youngster.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
