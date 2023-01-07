By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 21:26
Image of Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.
Credit: Google maps - George Griffiths
The first huge upset in this season’s FA Cup competition occurred this evening, Saturday, January 7, as Sheffield United dumped Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United out in the fourth round.
Eddie Howe’s side travelled down to Hillsborough in Yorkshire sitting third in the table but suffered a numbing 2-1 defeat at the hands of the League One outfit. Since losing to Liverpool at Anfield last August, Newcastle had not lost an away fixture in any competition.
Josh Windass was the hero of the day, bagging two goals for Darren Moore’s battling Owls side. The lack of VAR probably played a big part in his first goal in the 52nd minute. He slotted the ball beautifully past the Magpie’s keeper, Martin Dubravka, but did appear to be marginally offside.
His second goal after 65 minutes was never in doubt though as 28-year-old Windass smashed a right-footed shot into the Newcastle goal for 2-0.
A very exciting end to the match was set up when the Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes managed to pull one back for the away side just four minutes later. Newcastle spurned their superior domination of this match and simply failed to take advantage of large periods of possession.
“Every single one of them played so well. The players have given everything and we just have to keep going. Nights like these give everyone hope, we have a lot of hard work ahead”, said Darren Moore on the club’s Twitter page @swfc after the match.
