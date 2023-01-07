Spain to enjoy drier weather next week as the fronts move away

By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 18:34

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has predicted a change in the weather next week in Spain, with the rain moving away.

According to the weather forecast today, Saturday, January 7, from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the current rainy spell in Spain should come to an end on Monday 16.

The experts predicted that there will be occasional showers across most of Spain, except for in the Cantabrian area, the Strait, the Betic systems and the Pyrenees, where rain is still most likely to occur.

Cloudy skies are forecast to predominate in most of the mainland and the Canary Islands, while stable weather is expected in the Mediterranean region, with few clouds. Rain could fall in Galicia, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, La Rioja and Andalucia, although ‘it will be weaker, scattered, and intermittent rainfall’.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 06-01-2023 hasta 12-01-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/v7iiQVhtYU — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 6, 2023

Tuesday, January 10

With the anticyclone prevailing, good weather will be the general trend in most of the country with slightly cloudy or clear skies.

The exception could be in the northwest quadrant of the mainland, where cloudiness will tend to increase. Galicia could see scattered rain, especially late in the day, with the arrival of an Atlantic front that could also drop light rainfall in the west of Asturias, northwest of Castilla y Leon and western Central system, according to AEMET.

Wednesday, January 11

Wednesday is expected to begin with a slight drizzle which will subside as the morning progresses, developing into clearer skies. The anticyclonic weather is expected to continue in the rest of the country, with slightly cloudy or clear skies in the Mediterranean area.

Thursday, January 12

Some rain should be expected in Aragon, La Rioja and the southern and eastern provinces of Castilla y Leon. The arrival of new Atlantic fronts is also expected which will mainly affect the north of the mainland. This will leave a predominance of cloudy skies and rain in Galicia, the Cantabrian area and the Pyrenees.

Although there is still some uncertainty regarding the weather at the end of next week, everything seems to point to the arrival of some rain in the northern half of the country. Dry weather is expected to predominate in the south and in the islands.

Minimum temperatures should experience a general rise throughout the week, with the night frosts gradually disappearing. The maximum temperatures, meanwhile, will not see any major changes.

Tendencias de temperatura previstas para estas próximas 3 semanas (ECMWF): Otra oportunidad de poner a prueba al modelo, que confirma como opción más probable que las temperaturas continúen por encima de los valores normales. Aunque, eso sí, sin los extremos de meses anteriores. pic.twitter.com/W00sipiDMG — Víctor M. González (@gdvictorm) January 6, 2023

Based on the European Centre for Meteorological Forecasts to Medium Term (ECMWF), in their forecast for the month of January, Meteored pointed out that the presence of anticyclones in most of the Spanish mainland with the circulation of storms far to the north ‘will be dominant in the coming weeks’.

On top of the low rainfall across most of the country, temperatures will continue to be above normal, although without reaching the extreme heat experienced in the month of December.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.