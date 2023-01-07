By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 0:18

Six-year-old detained for shooting teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia

A six-year-old child has been detained by the police suspected of shooting a teacher in the abdomen at Richneck Elementary School, in Newport News, Virginia.

UPDATE: Saturday, January 7 at 00:20am

During a press conference broadcast live at around 5:30pm local time on Facebook by NNPD’s Chief Steve Drew, he confirmed that a six-year-old child had been detained on suspicion of shooting a female teacher in the abdomen. The victim is said to be in a critical condition in a hospital.

UPDATE: A statement just released by Sarah Ketchum at NNPD read: “Newport News police are on the scene of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School. No students were injured in this incident. An adult was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the adult’s injuries is unknown at this time”.

It continued: “There is no longer an active shooter. We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students. More information will be released when it is available”.

Police units are reported to be responding to a suspected shooting incident that is unfolding at Richneck Elementary School this afternoon, Friday, January 6. The educational facility located in Newport News, Virginia, caters for children aged from five to nine.

It is unconfirmed, but online reports claim that a member of staff has been shot. A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools informed Anne Sparaco from 13news Now @AnneSparaco that the facility was currently on lockdown.

Newport News Police Department (NNPD) units have been deployed to the location at 205 Tyner Drive.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

