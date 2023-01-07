Washington confirms massive $3.075 billion aid package for Ukraine

By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 1:38

Image of a Bradley Infantry fighting vehicle. Credit: Wikipedia - By Sgt. Eric Garland - https://www.dvidshub.net/image/872826, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39981204

A massive $3.075 billion aid package for Ukraine has been confirmed by the Department of Defence in Washington.

In a statement released on Friday, January 6, the U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) announced the Biden Administration’s latest commitment of $3.075 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

Big news – we’re starting 2023 with continued strong support for Ukraine. This package of an additional $3 billion in security assistance includes armored fighting vehicles and personnel carriers to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. https://t.co/BxJtEiChlX — Ambassador Julianne Smith (@USAmbNATO) January 6, 2023

This package includes the authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $2.85 billion to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defence needs, as well as the Department of State’s announcement of $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to contribute to the long-term capacity and modernisation of Ukraine’s military.

The Presidential Drawdown is the twenty-ninth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorised since August 2021. Capabilities in this package include:

50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition

100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers

55 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs)

138 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs)

18 155mm self-propelled Howitzers and 18 ammunition support vehicles

70,000 155mm artillery rounds

500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds

1,200 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems

36 105mm towed Howitzers and 95,000 105mm artillery rounds

10,000 120mm mortar rounds

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

RIM-7 missiles for air defence

4,000 Zuni aircraft rockets

Approximately 2,000 anti-armour rockets

Sniper rifles, machine guns, and ammunition for grenade launchers and small arms

Claymore anti-personnel munitions

Night vision devices and optics

Spare parts and other field equipment

The Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other armoured vehicles and artillery systems will complement the recent commitment of combat vehicles to Ukraine by Germany and France.

Washington’s DoD also welcomed Germany’s commitment to join the United States in supporting Ukraine’s urgent requirement for air defence capabilities by also supplying one Patriot air defence battery to Kyiv.

The Biden Administration said that it will continue to encourage its Allies and partners to make additional donations of air defence systems, artillery, combat vehicles, and other critical capabilities to support Ukraine in defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity for as long as it takes.

Toward that end, the Department of State also announced today $682 million in additional Foreign Military Financing to incentivise and backfill donations of military equipment to Ukraine by Allies and partners.

In total, the United States has committed more than $24.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $27 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $24.2 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.