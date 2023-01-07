Worker dies in Cadiz municipality of El Puerto de Santa Maria after being run over by a tractor

By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 20:30

Image of a tractor in a field. Credit: mapa.gob.es

A worker died after being run over by a tractor in the Cadiz municipality of El Puerto de Santa Maria.

According to the 112 Andalucia Emergency service, a 50-year-old man died this afternoon, Saturday, January 7, after being run over by a tractor in the Cadiz province municipality of El Puerto de Santa Maria.

The incident occurred just before 6pm with 112 receiving a call informing the operator of an accident that had taken place in El Puerto de Santa Maria.

Urgent medical attention was requested for a man who had reportedly been driving a tractor and fallen off. They said he had subsequently been run over by another piece of agricultural machinery that was travelling behind.

112 immediately deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre to the location, along with a patrol from the National Police. It is believed that the deceased had been in the process of ploughing a field when the accident happened.

Sources from the National Police confirmed that on arrival, despite the efforts of the medical team, the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 112 emergency coordinating centre notified the Labour Inspectorate of everything that happened in the work-related accident.

