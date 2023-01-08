By Anna Ellis • 08 January 2023 • 16:32

"2022 will be remembered as the year of the recovery of tourism after the impact of the pandemic." Image: Government of Spain.

Spain was visited by 4.3 million international tourists in November 2022, which is 93 per cent of the amount who arrived in the same month of 2019.

These travellers spent €5,387M on their trip and stay, €319M more (6.2 per cent) than in November 2019, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

In the first eleven months of the year, international tourists who have visited Spain exceeded 67 million, which represents 85 per cent of the figures for the same period in 2019. The cumulative expenditure reached €81,821, 94 per cent in 2019.

For the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, “2022 will be remembered as the year of the recovery of tourism after the impact of the pandemic. According to our forecasts, during 2022 the number of international tourists who will have visited Spain will exceed 71.5 million and the accumulated expenditure will reach €87.1B.”

During his speech on Wednesday, December 4, the Minister of Tourism added: “The containment of inflation in these last months of the year, together with the measures implemented by the Government to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine, are facilitating the arrival of tourists to our country, with increases in spending and average stay, which makes us optimistic about the year 2023.”

