By Anna Ellis • 08 January 2023 • 19:49

Benidorm will soon have an institutional headquarters of the Provincial Council of Alicante. Image: Benidorm City Council.

Benidorm’s mayor, Toni Perez, has confirmed the project involves acquiring property in the old town.

The building will operate as the permanent headquarters of the Provincial Council in the tourist capital of the Costa Blanca.

The president of the Provincial Council, Carlos Mazon, confirmed that with the opening of this cultural institutional headquarters: “The decentralization and structuring process which started in 2023 with a project of identical characteristics in Elche, will now arrive in Benidorm. This venue will have life and will be an attraction for our residents and tourists from a cultural point of view, since exhibitions, concerts and literary activities will be held there, as well as pictorial and archaeological collections.”

He added: “The institution has very important archaeological collections and a large literary cultural agenda through the Juan Gil-Albert Institute and with the ADDA Symphony Orchestra. An outstanding offer, he has assured, that “cannot be left out of the access of the citizens of Benidorm and its tourists.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.