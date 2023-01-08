By Chris King • 08 January 2023 • 20:32

Riot police deployed and tear gas fired in Brazil as Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed the Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, leading to riot police being deployed and tear gas fired.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, this evening, Sunday, January 8. The building contains the country’s seat of power and the Supreme Court.

Their actions follow a previous invasion of the National Congress in coup acts against the newly-elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They called for the military to stage a coup and overthrow the government.

Today’s group of protestors broke through a police barrier and climbed the ramp that gives access to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Some even managed to enter inside the legislative headquarters.

#Update: Just in – Reports that Jair #Bolsonaro supporters, are currently engaging and clashing with police officers around the National Congress building in #Brasilia, #Brazil. pic.twitter.com/lVyTeWzcc0 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 8, 2023

Wearing yellow and green shirts and carrying Brazilian flags, the crowd also attacked vehicles belonging to the Legislative Police, which provides security for Congress. Protection barriers were destroyed as the protesters, armed with sticks, confronted the police officers who tried to unsuccessfully hold them back by firing tear gas.

Since the day after the elections on October 30, in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro, hundreds of radical Bolsonaro supporters have been camped out in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasilia, as reported by elperiodico.com.

🚨#BREAKING: The National Congress building in #Brazil, has been completely overwhelmed by Jair #Bolsonaro supporters pic.twitter.com/mWNwz0EGij — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) January 8, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Supporters of former #Brazilian President Jair #Bolsonaro have entered the main hall of the National Congress. pic.twitter.com/J73nvttUM8 — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) January 8, 2023

___________________________________________________________

