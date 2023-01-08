BREAKING: Russia claims hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers dead after rocket attack

By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 15:09

BREAKING: Russia claims hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers dead in a rocket attack.

Russia´s defence ministry says over 600 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after a rocket strike on two buildings in eastern Ukraine

Russian officials have announced that more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers have died in a massive rocket strike.

This announcement was made by the Russian defence ministry on Sunday, January 8, as per a report by Reuters.

The reports says that, although there is no official confirmation about the number of Ukrainian soldiers dead, a statement from the mayor of Kramatorsk, the region that was hit, said that nobody has been killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry has also said that the attack on the building in Kramatorsk, was in response to the deadly Ukrainian strike on the Russian barracks in Makiivka.

Over 89 Russian soldiers were killed in the attack that took place in the Donetsk region, controlled by Russian forces.

A statement by the Russian ministry said that “it had used what it called reliable intelligence to target the Ukrainian troops”.

“As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary deployment points of Ukrainian army units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed”.

It further said that more than 700 Ukrainian troops had been living in one of the buildings, while another 600 were in another, amongst the ones targeted by them.

