By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 8:55

China reopens borders, lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers. Photo by LekinaBIGWORLD Shutterstock.com

Covid cases surge as China finally removes the last restrictions of its zero-COVID policy

China has finally removed its last measure of the country´s zero-COVID policy, amidst a rise in cases.

After removing other COVID restrictions measures, on Sunday, for the first time in three years, the regulations for mandatory quarantine were also removed for inbound travellers.

China also reportedly opened its border with Hong Kong on Sunday, January 8, as several other countries around the world imposed mandatory COVID tests for all passengers travelling from this region.

The zero-COVID policy hugely impacted the country´s economy, eventually leading to people showing their resentment towards the government. Nationwide protests were held and shortly after, authorities in the country decided to roll back on COVID restrictions.

Now as China enters the lunar new year holiday this month, millions of people from the cities are expected to travel toward the countryside, causing fears of a further outbreak.

On Saturday, China marked the first day of “Chun Yun”, which is a 40-day period of lunar new year travel.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, this was considered the largest annual migration of people in the world. This year will th first time in three years that people will be able to travel domestically without any restrictions.

Meanwhile, after the opening of the border between Hong Kong and China, families separated due to restrictions are finally looking forwards to reuniting during the lunar new year.

As per the Guardian, up to 50,000 residents of Hong Kong will be able to cross the border into China every day, after registering online. Another 10,000 will be allowed to enter by sea, air, or bridges.

Official estimates suggest that over 280,000 people registered in a single day, after the relaxation of the rules was announced.

