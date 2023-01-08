FA Cup SHOCKER as League Two Stevenage knock Aston Villa out at Villa Park

By Chris King • 08 January 2023 • 20:08

Image of Villa park football stadium. Credit: Gogle maps - Ceri Miles

Aston Villa have been stunned at home by League Two side Stevenage, falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Another massive upset occurred in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup this evening, Sunday, January 8. League Two side Stevenage travelled to the formidable ground of Villa Park to take on Aston Villa and ran out 2-1 winners despite being separated by 59 places in the football league.

This follows yesterday’s cup upset where Newcastle United were beaten by League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

An awful statistic for the Midlands club is that this is now the eighth consecutive season that they have been dumped out of the competition in the third round.

Villa turned in what can only be described as a very average performance. They took the lead after 33 minutes when Morgan Sanson netted for the home side.

Everything pointed to Villa holding on to their slender lead until a red card was shown to Leander Dendoncker in the 85th minute. He hauled down Dean Campbell after being dispossessed inside the box. It took a VAR decision to confirm the penalty but substitute Jamie Reid calmly slotted the equaliser home on 88 minutes.

A nervous finale was set up and incredibly, from a corner, Dean Campbell fired the ball into the net beyond Robin Olsen in the 91st minute to give Stevenage the win. Their prize is a fourth-round clash away to Stoke City.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!? 😮@StevenageFC have come from behind in the final few minutes. Surely they've won it? 🤯🤯🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bfa5QuIFWr — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

The @StevenageFC players are definitely going to enjoy this win 🎉#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/2CUSMOZbqG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.