By Chris King • 08 January 2023 • 0:02

Image of Cameroon international footballer Modeste M'Bami. Credit: [email protected]_English

Cameroon international footballer Modeste M’Bami, the former PSG, Olympique Marseille and Almeria star passed away in France, aged 40, after suffering a heart attack.

Cameroon international footballer Modeste M’Bami, who played for Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique Marseille and Almeria among others, passed away today, Saturday, January 7. He died in the French city of Le Havre at the age of 40 from a heart attack.

His death was confirmed on the website of PSG, the club he played for between 2003 and 2006. The Cameroon midfielder joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2003 after playing for Kadji Sports Academy and Dynamo Douala in Cameroon. Between 2009 and 2011, M’Bami also played for Almeria in Spain.

A tweet from PSG read: “@PSG_English learned with deep sadness of the passing of our former player Modeste M’Bami. The Club offers its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones”.

.@PSG_English learned with deep sadness of the passing of our former player Modeste M'Bami. The Club offers its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/M4DKjAldhl — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 7, 2023

M’Bami made his name at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, scoring a golden goal in the quarter-finals against the favourites, Ronaldinho’s Brazil.

In Paris, M’Bami became a regular in the team, winning two French Cups in 2004 and 2006. After a long absence due to a serious injury he received against CSKA Moscow on December 7, 2004, he returned to the starting line-up in 2005-2006.

That was his third season in the French capital, after which the player opted to leave Paris and sign for Olympique de Marseille, where he spent another three years.

He then travelled to Spain to play for Almeria for two seasons, before leaving to play for Chinese side Changchun Yatai. Moving to a different part of the footballing world, M’Bami played in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad between 2012 and 2013.

Farewell Modeste M'bami. You were a great football player. pic.twitter.com/ThGwlQti4M — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) January 7, 2023

In 2014 he signed for Millonarios in Colombia, before returning to France with Le Havre in Ligue 2. He ended his professional career in 2016, at the age of 35.

Back in Cameroon, M’Bami organised recruitment days for young African players before returning once again to France, to Le Havre, where he died today.

Olympique de Marseille learned with great sadness the sudden death of 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗠'𝗕𝗮𝗺𝗶. All our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of our former Olympien 🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/UhHSEDg956 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 7, 2023

La UD Almería lamenta el fallecimiento de Modeste M'Bami, jugador rojiblanco en las temporadas 2009/2010 y 2010/2011. El club envía sus más sinceras condolencias a familiares y amigos. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/SQyAGCayJm — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) January 7, 2023

Millonarios FC lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de nuestro exjugador Modeste M'bami. Elevamos nuestras oraciones por su alma y enviamos un mensaje de fortaleza para sus familiares y amigos. QEPD pic.twitter.com/fvLAOypMIc — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) January 7, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.