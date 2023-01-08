By Anna Ellis • 08 January 2023 • 19:25

Gandia's La Safor Mountain Fair to take place on January 20, 21 and 22. Image: Gandia City Council.

The fair was born thanks to the idea of Vicent Cervera, the representative of the Mountains Associations and Groups.

The idea is to bring together all the mountain associations and alpine clubs to carry out different activities and enjoy a weekend of nature and the environment.

“We have chosen Marxuquera because we believe it is the best place in the area to hold this first edition of the Mountain Fair,” confirmed the Councillor for the Environment, Alicia Izquierdo. “There will be many activities of different kinds, such as excursions, concerts, workshops, projections, exhibitions etc. so that everyone who participates can enjoy what the mountain has to offer.

Vicent Cervera confirmed: “We are very excited about this project. There are many clubs with more than 50 years of life that have always done their work individually, and with this event, the aim is for everyone to be able to come together to enjoy what they do.”

In addition, there will also be a rock and roll concert at the end of the festival in Marxuquera “as many people related to the mountain are very fond of this style of music,” confirmed the Councillor.

For more information head to the Facebook page: A un tir de pedra.

