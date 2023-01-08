Gruesome discovery of decapitated corpse also missing hands on Costa del Sol beach in Marbella

By Chris King • 08 January 2023 • 21:10

Image of Las Cañas beach in Marbella on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Google maps - Agustin Arroba

A decapitated corpse was discovered on Las Cañas beach in the Malaga municipality of Marbella, also missing its hands.

As reported today, Sunday, January 8, by the National Police, a decapitated corpse was discovered floating in the water on a beach in the Malaga municipality of Marbella. Specifically, it was found at Las Cañas beach.

It is believed that the body is that of a female, and it was also missing its hands, as confirmed by the force to Europa Press.

The Cimacc 091 room reported received a call at around 5pm this afternoon alerting them to the presence of a corpse on Las Cañas beach in Marbella, located near the Club 200 restaurant on the Costa del Sol.

Police sources indicated that the Guardia Civil has subsequently taken over the investigation to determine the facts surrounding this gruesome discovery, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

