By Chris King • 08 January 2023 • 1:49

Head of Germany's ruling SPD party refuses to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Credit: Wikipedia - By Bundeswehr-Fotos - originally posted to Flickr as Leopard 2 A5, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11586260

Lars Klingbeil, the head of Germany’s ruling SPD party, announced that they refuse to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks.

Lars Klingbeil, the co-chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), announced on Saturday, January 7, that Germany would not unilaterally supply Leopard tanks to the armed forces of Ukraine, according to RND.

“No country is now supplying Kyiv with such heavy tanks as the Leopard 1 or Leopard 2. Therefore, it is right that the Americans, the French, and also we as the federal government, are constantly thinking about whether we can now become involved in this war”, Klingbeil commented. He added that the delivery of the Marder BMP is already an agreed signal of support from the West.

The Kremlin has repeatedly noted that NATO countries are a participant in the conflict in Ukraine and are responsible for the escalation of the conflict.

Earlier on Saturday, during a briefing, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, also said that Warsaw does not yet plan to transfer its Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

___________________________________________________________

