08 January 2023

Magic and illusion returned to the streets of Pinoso with the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Image: Pinoso City Council.

The parade took place on Thursday, January 5.

The great Three Wise Men Parade once again brought together hundreds of people on the Paseo de la Constitucion to enjoy a unique and magical afternoon.

Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar travelled along the Paseo de la Constitucion with their majestic floats, accompanied by an entourage of 300 people witnessed by huge crowds who did not want to miss the magical moment, especially the children who were eagerly awaiting them with happy faces.

In the Royal Procession, there were three riders from the Fran Saez Riding School who opened the parade, the Christmas Star and the float with the representation of the Nativity of Baby Jesus followed. Also taking part were characters from the Paw Patrol, a fire and juggling show, and inflatable figures, among others.

Along the route, thousands of toys that the Department of Festivities acquired for children were distributed by members of the committees of Pinoso festivals and royal emissaries.

