By Anna Ellis • 08 January 2023 • 17:07

Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez asks Three Wise Men for peace, employment and social justice. Image: Elche City Council.

“I ask that they bring what we need to allow us to be happy and develop our life projects in 2023,” he added.

The mayor, accompanied by the Councillor for Fiestas, Mariola Galiana, received their Majesties on Thursday, January 5, in the Placa de Baix. Melchior Gaspar and Balthazar arrived at the Town Hall square in a spectacular vintage car amidst the applause of the people of Elche.

Hundreds of little ones presented their requests in person to Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar at the reception held in the Patio de Armas of the Palacio de Altamira.

“It is a special day for the city and especially for the little ones, the boys and girls who place all their hopes on a magical night such as the Night of the Three Wise Men”, said the mayor.

“Today we have had the immense fortune of having Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar in the city, who arrived after a long journey. We asked them to fulfil their mission to perfection in that no child is left without a gift, a reason to make them smile on the Epiphany.”

