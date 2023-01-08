By Anna Ellis • 08 January 2023 • 16:43

Ministry of Defence sends New Year and Easter greetings to Spain's 'Guadarrama' XII Brigade in Latvia. Image: Government of Spain/Ministry of Defence.

The Guadarrama XII Brigade deployed a contingent of 400 soldiers to the NATO mission Enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia on Sunday, January 8.

The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, announced in her congratulatory message that she will visit them in Latvia at the end of this month and spoke about the evolution of the war in Ukraine and the morale of the Ukrainians, who have come to train in Spain, and the wounded who have been treated at the Gomez Ulla Military Hospital.

“The army and the Ukrainian citizens have shown that with morale, bravery and heroism, anything is possible,” said the minister, adding that “the army, and in particular this brigade, has all of this, and is always on the front line”.

Robles stressed that the professionalism and dedication of the Spanish army is highly valued abroad, and later she spoke with the brigade’s personnel and wished them all the best, both personally and professionally.

“This has been a very difficult year for the world, with a war that we never thought we would suffer, but at the same time a year in which the Guadarrama Brigade and all its units can feel very proud of the work they have done,” Robles remarked.

