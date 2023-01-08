By Anna Ellis • 08 January 2023 • 19:06

More than two hundred motorbikes pass through the streets of Orihuela and its districts. Image: Orihuela City Counci.

The “Three Kings Motorbike Route” took place on Friday, January 6.

Organised by Moteros de Levante in collaboration with the Local Police of Orihuela the event witnessed more than two hundred bikers, dressed in various fancy dress costumes making a tour of Orihuela and its districts, filling the streets with colour and illlusion.

Manolo Albero, president of Moteros de Levante, confirmed: “This Ruta Motera was born in 2021 when there was no Epiphany parade due to the pandemic so we decided to go out with our motorbikes to brighten up Epiphany for the children. Manolo added: “The first year there were very few participants, but this year, with the large influx of bikers, we can say that it is an event that has been consolidated in the biker and Christmas calendar of Orihuela.”

Deputy Mayor of Orihuela, Jose Aix, who was in charge of cutting the ribbon said: “It is an event that grows year after year and leaves a very beautiful image through the streets of Orihuela and its districts.”

Prior to the start, toys donated by the Rotary Club of Orihuela were handed over to the mayoress of San Anton, Vanesa Sanchez, so that they could be distributed to the children of the neighbourhood.

