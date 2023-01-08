By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 12:19

Over 560,000 homes without electricity in California after deadly storm. Photo by MDay-Photography. Shutterstock.com

Widespread damage reported in California as record-breaking rain and hurricane-force winds disrupted electricity across the region

A severe storm has resulted in widespread damage across the U.S. state of California, leaving over 560,000 homes without electricity.

Authorities are reporting hurricane-force winds in the region also, as it braces for another onslaught of extreme weather in the coming days.

As per recent government estimates, at least six people have died ever since the storm began on New Year’s weekend.

The National Weather Service had already issued an advisory on Saturday stating that the cumulation of several heavy rainstorms could result in severe flooding as well as mudslides.

Meanwhile, neighborhoods in the San Francisco region are still recovering from floods, as more rains and winds are predicted

Waves caused by the flooding have washed away the walls of homes while sinkholes and mudslides are being reported in several other places.

Homes in other areas including Monterey County, and Humboldt County are being warned that rouge waves could wash away people and pets into the ocean.

A statement issued by the Cambria Fire Department quotes in a BBC report said, “The homes waterfront windows were shattered, and the resident was knocked over by the powerful wave”, adding, “the water damage extended throughout the home”.

