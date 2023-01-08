Prince Harry believes there is still a chance for reconciliation with the Royal Family

By Chris King • 08 January 2023 • 23:55

Image of Prince Harry. Credit: FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com

In his exclusive interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry insisted that there was still a chance of a reconciliation with the Royal Family.

Speaking exclusively this evening, Sunday, January 8, with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry told him that he believed there is still a chance of reconciliation with the Royal Family. Despite his hopes, he also claimed that the ‘institution’ has ‘shown no willingness to reconcile’.

The interview was designed as a precursor to the release of Harry’s autobiography ‘SPARE’, which is due to be released on Tuesday 17.

In an open and frank interview, the Duke of Sussex suggested that the royal family was ‘in bed with the press’, and were guilty of leaking private conversations that had taken place. Senior royals burnished their reputations to the detriment of him and Meghan claimed Harry at one point.

Bradby suggested that by publishing a book which lifted the lid on a lot of topics that should have stayed private, Harry had probably ruined any chance of making peace with the royal family.

“One might say ‘Look you haven’t so much burnt your bridges, you’ve taken a flame thrower to them by being this honest in the book’ they might say to you ‘Look you’ve just destroyed any chance of a reconciliation'”, said the interviewer.

Harry responded: “Well they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point. And I’m not sure how honesty is burning bridges. You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse. Right? So I don’t know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better. That’s genuinely what I believe”.

He added: “So, though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability, I’ve managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened. But that doesn’t mean that I’m just gonna let it go. You know, I’ve made peace with it, but I still would like reconciliation. And not only would that be wonderful for us, but it would be fantastic for them as well”.

The Duke also chose to broach the subject of Kate and Meghan’s relationship, pointing out that from day one, they never got along.

Preferring to state his own version of the famous event where Meghan was accused of making Kate cry. It was actually the other way around said Harry. Kate was the one who made Meghan cry he claimed and said Kate appeared the next day carrying flowers to apologise to Meghan.

During one particularly heated ‘clear-the-air meeting’, Kate was gripping the edges of her leather chair so tight that ‘her fingers were white’, Harry continued.

Questioned on his comments about Camilla, Harry insisted: “There’s no part of any of the things that I’ve said that are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother. There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful, some in the past, some current”.

___________________________________________________________

